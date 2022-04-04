ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ssfbg_0eHFlra100

The 2022 season is here and there is plenty to be excited about with practice and qualifying back from a long hiatus. Here you will find the days and times for practice and qualifying, plus radio and TV information.

Get Your FuboTV Free Trial Today And Watch The Indy 500 And Much More.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Martinsville Speedway

Thursday, April 7 (all EST)

  • 3:00 – 3:20 p.m.: Truck practice (FS1)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck qualifying – single car, two laps, single round (FS1)
  • 5:30 – 5:50 p.m.: Xfinity practice (FS1)
  • 6:00 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying – single car, two laps, single round (FS1)
  • 8:00 p.m.: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Truck (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM)

Friday, April 8 (all EST)

  • 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.: Cup practice (FS1/MRN)
  • 5:05 p.m.: Cup qualifying – single car, two laps, two groups, two rounds (FS1/MRN)
  • 7:30 p.m.: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com – Xfinity (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, April 9 (all EST)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nuIF5_0eHFlra100 Also Read:
NASCAR predictions across all three levels for 2022

NASCAR races next weekend

Saturday, April 16

Series Time (ET) TV
Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Truck) 8:00 PM FS1
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN

Sunday, April 17

Series Time (ET) TV
Food City Dirt Race (Cup) 7:00 PM FOX
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKZ02_0eHFlra100
Also Read:
Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denny Hamlin
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin’s Win On Sunday

Virginia native Denny Hamlin entered Sunday’s race at Richmond 22nd in points with zero top ten finishes. He left it the winner of the Toyota Owners 400. At +1000 to be the first to take the checkered flag, the 41-year-old driver scored a huge win for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins List

The NASCAR Cup series is America's premier racing circuit, with a rich history of larger-than-life champions and a tall-tale origin story rooted in Prohibition-era bootlegging and rum-running. But the real fuel to the sport's popularity is the need for speed and the thrill of the all-out competition — which often runs as close to the edge as possible.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Here’s How Some Teams Are Working to Keep Wheels on Their Cars

There have been a number of NASCAR drivers who have lost their wheels this season. The issue has cost some drivers their crew chiefs. That goes for important crew members, too. Runaway wheels are a big deal in a NASCAR race. Here’s how bad it is. There is a specific rule for this. Now, the penalty for violating Rule 10.5.2.6 is the loss of the crew chief and at least two crewmen for the next four races.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Nascar Weekend#Xfinity#Fs1 Mrn Siriusxm
racer.com

JGR evolves the NASCAR pit stop at Richmond

Lee Cunningham experienced something completely different in his NASCAR career Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Cunningham, the rear tire changer on the No. 18 team for Kyle Busch, jumped in front of a race car for the first time. As part of the new choreography allowed on pit road where the rear tire changer is no longer required to go around the back of the car, Joe Gibbs Racing has been at the forefront of doing something new. It was something they practiced for over a year and then lobbied NASCAR officials to consider (even showing them firsthand at their shop).
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Some Drivers Are Comparing the Sport To WWE

There is an entertainment factor when it comes to NASCAR these days. But does it fall into the same category as, say, the WWE? Some drivers are gravitating to the “sports entertainment” tag. That is a name that has been associated with WWE for many years. It is obvious that pro wrestling is a good bit of entertainment. The tag of “sports entertainment” is pretty much owned by the company fronted by Vince McMahon. Is NASCAR becoming like the WWE?
WWE
fordauthority.com

Harvick Finishes Second In No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang At Richmond 2022: Video

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Nascar Next Gen Ford Mustang, battled Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Toyota TRD Camry for the win at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 4th. While Harvick’s No. 4 Mustang ultimately finished second to Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota, the Ford team took advantage of pit strategy to have a shot at the win.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Top moments from Richmond Raceway

It's another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Drivers are putting in work at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race makes its Next Gen short-track debut. The field features only two drivers that have won the race multiple times: Joey Logano (2014...
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Sports

NASCAR Toyota Owners 400: Denny Hamlin wins in Richmond

It was another action-packed Sunday at the racetrack on FOX. Denny Hamlin came from behind to win it all at the Toyota Owners 400, as the NASCAR Cup Series race made its Next Gen short-track debut. Here are the top moments from Richmond Raceway:. Setting the stage. Pre-race ceremonies got...
RICHMOND, VA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Whiskey Riff

NASCAR Reveals Full List Of 2023 Hall Of Fame Candidates

They break the categories into three separate groups, which includes Modern, Pioneer (those whose careers began over 60 years ago), and the Landmark Award (those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the sport in varying roles). Matt Kenseth, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, has been added to the Modern...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: April 2022 (Richmond Raceway)

Richmond Raceway tv viewership for NASCAR weekend; Every race in 2022. Over the weekend, the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. It was the first points paying short track race of the season. View the Richmond tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy