NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information
The 2022 season is here and there is plenty to be excited about with practice and qualifying back from a long hiatus. Here you will find the days and times for practice and qualifying, plus radio and TV information.
Get Your FuboTV Free Trial Today And Watch The Indy 500 And Much More.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule: Martinsville Speedway
Thursday, April 7 (all EST)
- 3:00 – 3:20 p.m.: Truck practice (FS1)
- 3:30 p.m.: Truck qualifying – single car, two laps, single round (FS1)
- 5:30 – 5:50 p.m.: Xfinity practice (FS1)
- 6:00 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying – single car, two laps, single round (FS1)
- 8:00 p.m.: Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – Truck (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM)
Friday, April 8 (all EST)
- 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.: Cup practice (FS1/MRN)
- 5:05 p.m.: Cup qualifying – single car, two laps, two groups, two rounds (FS1/MRN)
- 7:30 p.m.: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com – Xfinity (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM)
Saturday, April 9 (all EST)
- 7:30 p.m. ET: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 – Cup (FS1/MRN/SiriusXM)
NASCAR predictions across all three levels for 2022
NASCAR races next weekend
Saturday, April 16
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Truck)
|8:00 PM
|FS1
Sunday, April 17
Also Read:
Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt – Bristol, TN
|Series
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Food City Dirt Race (Cup)
|7:00 PM
|FOX
Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts
More must-reads:
Comments / 0