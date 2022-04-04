NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information

Lee Cunningham experienced something completely different in his NASCAR career Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Cunningham, the rear tire changer on the No. 18 team for Kyle Busch, jumped in front of a race car for the first time. As part of the new choreography allowed on pit road where the rear tire changer is no longer required to go around the back of the car, Joe Gibbs Racing has been at the forefront of doing something new. It was something they practiced for over a year and then lobbied NASCAR officials to consider (even showing them firsthand at their shop).

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO