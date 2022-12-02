ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best soccer players of all time, from Mbappe to Ronaldo

By Jason Burgos
The rankings of the best soccer players of all time have seen a lot of revisions throughout the history of the planet’s most popular sport. And currently, two of the greatest to ever do it, and one player who may top this list in a decade, are competing in the sport and will force even more changes in the near future.

With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest soccer players to have ever played “o jogo bonito” [the beautiful game].

10. Gianluigi Buffon – 2017 Best FIFA Goalkeeper

While this list will be filled with legendary scorers, Gianluigi Buffon breaks the mold at nine by being the only goaltender on the list. During an unprecedented 17-year run playing for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A he broke records for having the most shutouts in league history and is the only goalkeeper with 500 clean sheets in soccer history. He even finished second for the Ballon d’Or award — the sport’s version of a world MVP award — in 2006, a feat unheard of in a game dominated by the athletes that put balls in the back of the net. Yet Buffon became a superstar by keeping goal scorers at bay.

9. Kylian Mbappe – 2018 Ballon d’Or

While Kylian Mbappe is only 23 years old, he is arguably the greatest player on the planet today and is quickly on pace to being the best that France has ever seen. He was a teenager when he helped his country win a World Cup title in 2018 and is part of why they were favorites in 2022. He has already won the much-coveted Ballon d’Or award and Paris Saint-German has made him the highest-paid player in the sport years before he has even hit his prime.

8. Michel Platini – 3 Ballon d’Or s

Michel Platini was the greatest player in French football history for a very long time until Zinedine Zidane came on the scene. He won the Ballon d’Or (the sports world MVP award) three years in a row in the 1980s and, he was honored with the award for French player of the century. Not to be outdone, he is also in the Italian football hall of fame. Easily making him one of the best soccer players of all time.

7. Zinedine Zidane – 3 FIFA world player of the year awards

Zinedine Zidane became a soccer demigod in France after bringing a FIFA World Cup championship home in 1998. However, along with ending the country’s championship drought, he won three FIFA world player of the year awards and reached rare air by winning player of the year honors in three of the top five leagues on the planet. Plus, he came up large in the biggest games. The proof is his place as the all-time scorer in FIFA World Cup final games.

6. Ronaldo Nazario – 3 FIFA world player of the year awards

Brazils Ronaldo Nazario is one of the greatest soccer players ever based on pure talent. He won two Ballon d’Or awards, as well as three FIFA World Player of the year honors. He was the player that made a generation of sports fans realize that Brazil was a soccer powerhouse, and lead his countrymen with otherworldly skills. However, knee injuries curtailed a career that could have been the greatest of all time.

5. Johan Cruyff – 3 Ballon d’Ors

Johan Cruyff has reached mythic levels, not just in his native Netherlands, but across the entire sport. The way in which he played the game and his philosophies on the sport were revolutionary in the 1970s and influenced managers and coaches for decades after he finished playing. He is the rare player that even has a feint move named after him — the “Cruyff Turn” — and earned three Ballon d’Ors as he blazed a trail through the game.

4. Diego Maradona – FIFA goal of the century

Although he may not have a trophy case full of Ballon d’Or or FIFA player of the year trophies, Diego Maradona has one honor no one else has: FIFA Goal of the Century. He is adored around the world for his uncanny skills and is the icon of all sports icons in Argentina, for willing them to a world cup championship almost singlehandedly. Plus, Maradona’s bad-boy side has always made him a bit of an old-school anti-hero superstar.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 5 Ballon d’Ors

Cristiano Ronaldo is the Lebron James of soccer. A freak athlete with incomparable gifts. The proof of his excellence shows in the fact that he has won an impressive five Ballon d’Or awards [second all-time] and owns the records for most goals and assists in the legendary Champions League. He is such a transcendent figure that he is even known to sports fans that have never seen him play. And like James, at 37 he has shown no signs of slowing down. That is why he is among the best soccer players of all time.

2. Pele – FIFA player of the century

Pele is one of the most famous soccer players ever. Not only does he have the most goals in the history of Brazilian soccer — an amazing feat all to itself — but he has recorded the most goals on planet Earth (1279). He also has logged the most assists in FIFA World Cup history and helped lead his country to four cup titles. He was voted the FIFA player of the century, but the award that may say the most about him is landing a spot on TIME’s 100 Most Important People of the Twentieth Century list. Pele was a one-of-a-kind sports star.

1. Lionel Messi – 6 Ballon d’Ors

It would seem impossible that any player from Argentina could break through to a level to stand side-by-side with someone like Maradona, but Lionel Messi has done exactly that during an illustrious career with one of the most famous franchises in any sport, FC Barcelona. While scoring the most goals in team history, he earned a record six Ballon d’Or and laid claim as the greatest talent to put a foot on a ball. Even as he has aged he’s remained the best player alive and has often remained one of the highest-paid athletes in any sport.

Messi is a once-in-a-lifetime talent that has excelled in an era where athletes are groomed to peak performance and molded into physical freaks. That is why he is one of the best soccer players of all time.

The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
