Columbia, MD

Maryland Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Heroin and Meth Drug Trafficking

 16 hours ago

U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III recently sentenced Scott Gregory Screen, age 56, of Columbia, Maryland to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to his plea agreement, from May 2020 to February 23, 2021, Screen conspired with others to distribute heroin and possess with intent to distribute those drugs in Maryland and elsewhere.

On February 8, 2021, law enforcement executed search warrants in multiple locations including Screen’s Columbia, Maryland apartment. As a result of the search warrants, investigators located multiple bags of narcotics including 900 grams of a fentanyl methamphetamine mixture, 499 grams of a heroin and methamphetamine mixture, $18,000 in cash, and at least eight digital scales.

Investigators later located Screen in Georgia where he was arrested on February 23, 2021. Prior to his arrest, Screen dropped a vehicle at a car dealership and told the employees that he was preparing to leave the area for a long time. Additionally, after he heard of the raid on his apartment, Screen contacted the management company of his apartment complex and informed them that he was not returning and that his belongings should be thrown away.

