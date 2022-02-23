ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillum, MD

Maryland Man Caught with Two Kilograms in Cocaine Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison

Report Annapolis
 16 hours ago

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Ludin Alfredo Ipina-Ipina, age 33, of Chillum, Maryland, recently to 66 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute over two kilograms of cocaine.

According to his plea agreement, from July 2020 to November 2020, Ipina sold cocaine to co-conspirators on three instances. Specifically, in July 2020, Ipina sold 21.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $1,600; in August 2020, Ipina sold 55.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $3,600; and in September 2020, Ipina sold 167.8 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $10,000.

On November 12, 2020, law enforcement executed search warrants at Ipina’s residences. At his Chillum, Maryland residence, law enforcement recovered approximately 2,406.2 grams of cocaine, digital scales, baggies, and shrink wrap with cocaine residue. In addition to the cocaine and drug paraphernalia, law enforcement also recovered five-kilogram wrappings with cocaine residue and $118,453 in cash. At the time of his arrest, law enforcement also recovered $1,021 from Ipina’s person. In an interview with law enforcement, Ipina admitted that the cocaine recovered by law enforcement was his and claimed that he was holding the two kilograms of cocaine for another individual. Ipina also informed authorities that he intended to use the $119,474 in recovered cash to purchase 10 kilograms of cocaine from a drug supplier in Texas.

As stated in his plea agreement, Ipina distributed 167.8 grams of cocaine, possessed 2,405.2 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and attempted to purchase 10 kilograms of cocaine with the intent to distribute that cocaine to drug users and distributors.

