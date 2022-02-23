Virginia Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession, Receipt of Thousands of Images of Child Pornography

.

A Weyers Cave, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of child pornography after being reported to the FBI, was sentenced recently to 120 months in federal prison.

John Taylor Whittington, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In late 2020, FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.

A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Whittington’s home revealed approximately 4,700 images depicting minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography.