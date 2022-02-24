ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven opens today

By Sean Daly
 4 days ago
Preschoolers and bright young piggies, there's a brand new theme park just for you!

Peppa Pig Theme Park , based on the British animated series about a 4-year-old porcine girl, opens on Feb. 24.

Peppa's charming world, which is rich in detail and color, shares a parking lot (and special ticket deals) with its neighbor, Legoland Florida.

"We're all about preschoolers here," says Nick Miller, director of operations. "This is all about that first-ever theme park experience."

There are five fun rides, including the centerpiece, Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster, which has just enough zip to keep everyone in the family thrilled.

There's also a splash pad, a spacious diner with kid-friendly fare, live shows and free carnival games.

Tickets start at $30.99.

For more on Peppa Pig Theme Park, go here.

