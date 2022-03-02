ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

See Rihanna's latest and greatest maternity looks

GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlhnq_0eH3xov100

Fans went wild earlier this month when Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her first child.

Many people already can't get enough of the glitz and glamour she's showing off with her stylish maternity looks.

When it was first announced that she and A$AP Rocky were having a baby , the couple was photographed walking hand-in-hand through the streets of New York City.

Throughout the reveal photos obtained by People , she was photographed wearing a bright pink vintage Chanel puffer coat and low-rise, loose-fitting jeans along with jewels and chain belts.

During one of the following weeks, she posted another look where she's wearing an all-black ensemble and red lipstick as well as another image wearing a trucker-style hat, an animal-print hat, a brown crop top and more low-rise jeans.

Ahead, check out some of Rihanna's latest, greatest and most standout pregnancy-style looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m401s_0eH3xov100
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Feb. 28, 2022, in Paris.

On Feb. 28, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky posed for cameras at the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. Rihanna wore a vibrant monochromatic peach mini dress along with a matching coat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qVic_0eH3xov100
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rihanna arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23, Feb. 25, 2022, in Milan, Italy.

The singer and businesswoman also striked a pose in Milan for Gucci's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show wearing a purpble fur coat, flared black pants, a crop top and a metallic headdress.

MORE: Rihanna opens up about her pregnancy, says it didn't feel 'real' at first
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4cmn_0eH3xov100
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin - PHOTO: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 27, Rihanna turned heads wearing a blue jacket, a mini skirt and white tie-up pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ta2uJ_0eH3xov100
Robert Kamau/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rihanna is seen in Manhattan on Jan. 27, 2022, in New York.

In February, she shined in style as she attended a Fenty Beauty Universe event where she wore a metallic fringe set from The Attico that featured sparkling hues of green and purple. Rihanna set the look off with fiery red lipstick.

Shortly after it was initially announced that Rihanna was pregnant with her first child, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an orange sports jersey and orange gloves with her bare growing stomach on full display.

Stay tuned for more exciting looks!

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on March 3, 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asap Rocky
Person
Rihanna
Billboard

Rihanna Shares Snaps of Romantic Valentine’s Day With A$AP Rocky

Months ahead of welcoming their first child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent an adorable Valentine’s Day together. Rihanna took to Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to share four snapshot memories from the sweet day, including a bouquet made of Legos, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s “All I Need,” a seaside dinner with caviar and a fiery sunset.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Milan Fashion Week#Manhattan#Maternity#Chanel#Rich Fury Getty#Fenty Beauty Fenty#Goya Studios
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

A$AP Rocky's Dating History, From Iggy Azalea to Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna delivered the best news ever at the end of January when they shared they're expecting their first child together. But though these two have been dating for a couple years, they both romanced a few other partners before finding their way to each other. A$AP Rocky has dated a handful of fellow celebs in the past decade, from models to actresses and singers, too. And while some of his relationships didn't seem to end in the best way, others ended pretty cordially. For everything we know about his dating history, keep reading.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Rihanna bares her baby bump in new picture

Rihanna fans have been waiting for new music – but the artist, fashion and beauty mogul has another kind of project on the way. She's expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. The two were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City over the weekend (when temperatures fell below freezing), Rihanna wearing a long pink coat unbuttoned to show off her growing baby bump, adorned by long body chains that fell past her belly.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy