Read full article on original website
Related
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
First Day of Fall: Here’s Why New Hampshire Locals Are Excited for the Season
The first day of fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns
This article is the second in a two-part series looking at restorative uses of fire around the state. Part one is about how Indigenous people are working with the Forest Service to return fire to the landscape. On the morning of the burn, the nerves set in. Even months of planning doesn’t guarantee that the […] The post Burning for good: How New Hampshire ecosystems benefit from prescribed burns appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Stunning Views While Riding a Horse on Popham Beach Is Your Next Maine Adventure
Picture a majestic vacation on a white sandy beach overlooking the great blue sea. I immediately envision what could be an Old Spice commercial of a long-haired lady in a flowy white dress on an open beach at sunset with a horse on the shore. Majestic, right?. Well, I’m kind...
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pizza in New Hampshire
We wanted to know where to find the best pizza in New Hampshire, and our viewers gave us their picks. The folks at the Pizza Barn make their own dough and sauce, as well as grind and blend their own cheese. 4. Mary's Pizza in Gorham. Many viewers love Mary's...
These Are 10 of the Best Leaf Peeping Spots in New Hampshire
Fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
nhbr.com
Hotels fill up with evicted NH families
On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!
New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
nbcboston.com
New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'
New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has started her run on the 43rd season of “Survivor.”. Lambert is the show’s first above-knee amputee to compete. She is excited to show people that despite a limb difference she is capable of competing with the rest of the castaways. Lambert has...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0