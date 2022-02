•ZEC Coin is currently priced at $115.43 and has seen an increase of 13% over the past 24 hours. •The Trading Volume is up by 32.03% over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market saw off the bears yesterday as the wider market saw increases once again, and ZEC price has been one of the front runners. The Zcash price today is $115.43 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $291,077,262 USD. Zcash coin has shown bullish momentum in the past for the past couple of days and has really taken off since yesterday with great increase in the asset’s price seen.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO