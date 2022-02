Kadena Token Price broke out of bearish trend on the daily chart during the last couple of days. The coin has formed a diverging wedge bullish pattern on the hourly chart. Kadena Token Price has broken out of a downward sloping resistance on the daily chart. The coin has been largely bullish during the last couple of weeks after testing the long-term resistance at $ 4.50 on the chart. The coin has been seeing good volumes as it broke out from the descending pattern. The coin has the next resistance at the zone of $ 13.00 on the chart. The coin broke out from the bearish trend which has been dominant for the past 4 months.

