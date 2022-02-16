AppStories, Episode 260 – Shortcuts Wish List, 2022 Edition

Leave it to NCIS fans to be naturally inquisitive. Fans of the series on Reddit are wondering if Gibbs and Bishop had some potential issues. In a post on the popular forum titled, “What was the issue with Gibbs and Bishop?” user Karl_Racki feels like there could have been some issues between the two characters in the later seasons. We know that all of you longtime NCIS fans know who Gibbs and Bishop are but for those of you that are new here, Leroy Jethro Gibbs was an NCIS Special Agent in charge of the NCIS Major Case Response Team. They operated out of the Navy Yard in Washington D.C.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO