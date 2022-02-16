ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

CoinGecko got portfolio pie charts, new filtering options and more

By Alexey Shabanov
testingcatalog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update for the CoinGecko app on Android came along with several minor improvements. On the portfolio section, it should be now easier to see your top holdings. The summary...

www.testingcatalog.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

New Windows 11 test build brings tweaks to Start, new taskbar and touch options and more

Microsoft released its Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557, which is from its "Nickel" release branch, to its Dev Channel testers. The new build includes several new features including the ability to create folders in the pinned apps area of the Start menu; live captions; a new Focus experience; Quick access improvements for File Explorer, new touch gestures, and more.
SOFTWARE
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Chart#Android#Icymi#Nft
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Phone Arena

Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4

Apple's next iOS update, iOS 15.4, which is still in beta version, seems to be bringing some quality-of-life updates to iOS users, and more features will be coming with it when it gets officially released. 9to5Mac now reports that Apple Podcast is also going to get some update love with iOS 15.4, and you will be able to filter episodes better in the app.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

NFTs just got even more confusing

The idea behind NFTs is that each one is unique. A piece of digital art can be encoded on a blockchain and its scarcity verified. So why would you want to clone it? That's the head-scratching idea behind CloneMyNFT, the new platform that enables you to clone an NFT, sell the original and keep the 'copy' in your crypto wallet. We're just a little confused.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy