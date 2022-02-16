Collab.Land 2.0 got an improved UI, wallet reset feature and custom multi-chain support

Flowers are one of the most striking examples of diversity in nature, displaying myriad combinations of colours, patterns, shapes and scents. They range from colourful tulips and daisies, to fragrant frangipani and giant, putrid-smelling corpse flowers. The variety and diversity is astounding — consider the duck-shaped orchid. But as much as we can appreciate the beauty and diversity of flowers, it is quite literally not meant for our eyes. The purpose of flowers is to attract pollinators, and it is to their senses that flowers cater. A clear example of this are ultraviolet (UV) patterns. Many flowers accumulate UV pigments in...

