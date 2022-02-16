ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Collab.Land 2.0 got an improved UI, wallet reset feature and custom multi-chain support

By Alexey Shabanov
testingcatalog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollab.Land is a number one discord bot for all NFT communities that allows holders to verify ownership of their assets...

www.testingcatalog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

5 Great Ways to Improve Your Customer Satisfaction

Digital world, with unlimited inventory and near-infinite web, has fundamentally changed people's expectations of personalization. Lancôme's "Magic Mirror" Facebook app lets visitors upload photos of themselves and virtually "try on" makeup products to see how they look. Nike ID platform allows customers to design a unique pair of shoes with their own signature color and look. Hotels have long known that guests will return when you can give them a more personal touch, such as Marriott's new GoBoard digital concierge.
FORD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Wallets#Mobile Device#Blog#Ui#Nft#Custom Multi
pymnts.com

Multi-Currency Digital Wallet Solution to Facilitate B2B X-Border Payments in Emerging Markets

Cross-border payments remain a challenge for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), looking to make payments in less familiar currencies belonging to emerging markets like Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Since 2019, business-to-business (B2B) payments platform and currency exchange marketplace Verto has been working to solve that logistical...
ECONOMY
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WEKU

R.I.P. 3G (rerun)

Today, we’re re-airing an episode from Jan. 20. Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks to open up more bandwidth for expanded 5G networks. On Feb. 22, AT&T will be the first carrier to end its 3G service. T-Mobile will shut down its network by July 1 and Verizon by the end of the year.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

The secret ultraviolet colours of sunflowers attract pollinators and preserve water

Flowers are one of the most striking examples of diversity in nature, displaying myriad combinations of colours, patterns, shapes and scents. They range from colourful tulips and daisies, to fragrant frangipani and giant, putrid-smelling corpse flowers. The variety and diversity is astounding — consider the duck-shaped orchid. But as much as we can appreciate the beauty and diversity of flowers, it is quite literally not meant for our eyes. The purpose of flowers is to attract pollinators, and it is to their senses that flowers cater. A clear example of this are ultraviolet (UV) patterns. Many flowers accumulate UV pigments in...
GARDENING
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
pocketnow.com

One UI 4.1 on Samsung Galaxy S22: All new features

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally out. The trio flagship from Samsung comes with new features such as an in-built S Pen in the S22 Ultra, new chipsets, design, and much more. In addition to adding these features, Samsung has added a number of features to the software of the Galaxy S22 as well. Here are all the new One UI 4.1 features that have debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series:
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy