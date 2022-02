Pedro Pascal is confident in “The Last of Us,” his new HBO series. In an interview, Pascal said he was confident on the series and the work they were doing. In an interview with Neelix, a German magazine, Pascal spoke about the project, which has been kept under wraps since production started. When asked if he feels pressured over the role and the series, Pascal said: “I think the cinematic adaptation can more than live up to the original game. I have absolutely no doubts that we won’t disappoint fans of the game or new viewers alike.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO