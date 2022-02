Ahead of today's Nintendo Direct, a new Nintendo Switch Online update has leaked. The leak doesn't include details on what exactly the update entails, but it's set to go live after the Nintendo Direct, all but confirming there will be Nintendo Switch Online news during the Nintendo Direct, likely in the form of news that more games are coming to the subscription service. Whether these will be more SNES or NES games or more Nintendo 64 games, remains to be seen. Some are even speculating this could be about Nintendo GameCube games being added, but right now, there's nothing to bolster this speculation other than rumors from last year suggesting this is in the pipeline.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO