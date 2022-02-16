ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Front Page News: U.S. Temporarily Bans Avocados From Mexico + Mike Tyson Launches Cannabis Line

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1f45_0eGtk2HD00

The “Front Page News” today has a little bit of everything, from updates on the situation in Russia with Vladamir Putin and the latest COVID-19 reports to a settlement reached in the Sandy Hook shooting case and even a story on the viral shortage of avocados.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Rock-T also has some sports news to fill us in on, including Ben Simmons’ contradicting comments following his recent trade to the Brooklyn Nets and a new line of cannabis products coming by way of boxing legend Mike Tyson. We can already imagine the “knockout punch” that comes with that strand of weed!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Stay informed on what’s happening in the world today by tuning in for “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
FodorsTravel

I Was Robbed in Mexico. Don’t Make the Same Mistakes I Did

Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Mike Tyson
WebMD

U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports From Mexico

The United States has suspended avocado imports from Mexico because a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico was threatened, The Associated Press reported. The suspension started Saturday after the inspector was threatened in Michoacán, the only Mexican state authorized to export avocados to the United States. “U.S. health authorities...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Front Page News#Avocados#The Brooklyn Nets
Fortune

U.S. lifts ban on Mexico avocado imports that had sent prices soaring

<!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The U.S lifted a ban on imports of Mexican avocados, with exports to resume starting Feb. 21, <a href="https://fortune.com/2022/02/16/avocado-crisis-chipotle-prices-skyrocket-mexico-president/">ending a week-long suspension</a> triggered by a threat against a food inspector that halted America’s primary supply of the produce.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The resolution includes the immediate implementation of an operational security plan by the Michoacan government, according to an industry group press release Friday. </p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“This is definitely good news -- for consumers, for supermarkets, for the industry as a whole,” said David Magana, senior analyst for Rabobank International in Fresno, California. Because of the quick resolution, “likely many consumers didn’t see a big price change or even realize that avocados were not being imported from Mexico.”</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service resumed checks of avocados in Mexico’s coastal Michoacan region, the only area in the country from which the U.S. accepts imports, after Mexican authorities and an avocado growers group provided additional safety measures for inspectors, the agency said in a <a href="https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/newsroom/stakeholder-info/sa_by_date/sa-2022/avocado-imports-mexico" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">statement</a> Friday.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“The safety of USDA employees simply doing their jobs is of paramount importance,” the agency said. “USDA is appreciative of the positive, collaborative relationship between the United States and Mexico that made resolution of this issue possible in a timely manner.”</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The import halt began Feb. 11 after a U.S. embassy security official judged a threat made against a USDA employee credible. According to APHIS, a U.S. inspector raised concerns about an avocado shipment and refused certification. The inspector’s supervisor was subsequently threatened, along with the supervisor’s family.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>In 2020, a USDA employee was killed in Northern Mexico while conducting fruit fly and citrus-pest detection and eradication activities. </p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>The import shutdown crippled an industry critical to the violence-plagued state of Michoacan, which supplies 80% of U.S. avocados. The USDA inspection halt prevented exports to the U.S., though USDA allowed imports to continue for produce that had already passed review. Prices in Chicago surged 59% during the ban, according to agency data. </p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>Around 20,000 tons of avocados worth about $50 million that would normally have been exported since the Feb. 11 suspension are still hanging on trees, one grower in Michoacan <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-18/mexico-s-avocado-growers-feel-the-pain-of-u-s-imports-shutdown" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">estimated</a>.</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph --> <!-- wp:paragraph --> <p>“On behalf of the entire industry, I would like to thank the authorities of both countries for their support and commitment to reactivate the exports of the Michoacan avocado to the United States in order to avoid, to the extent possible, the impact on supply,” said Armando López Orduña, the director general of The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM).</p> <!-- /wp:paragraph -->
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cheddar News

Mexico Says Conspiracy Behind Avocado Ban; U.S. Cites Violence

Avocados are displayed for sale at Michoacan market in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Mexico’s president says a U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests, after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
AMERICAS
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy