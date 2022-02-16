Iowa Basketball’s Last First Round Draft Pick [GALLERY]

With the Super Bowl concluded, it is officially draft season and there are a lot of players we must get to know. Like every draft, there are star players and long shots, but today we are going to focus on a lesser thought-of group of players: the party crashers. These are the prospects that might not get a lot of TV time leading up to the draft, but just might crash the first-round and work their way into America’s hearts. So get comfortable and let’s learn about some new prospects.

