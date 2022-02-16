ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Basketball’s Last First Round Draft Pick [GALLERY]

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iowa's Keegan Murray is playing himself into quite the potential payday. Murray is a consensus top 15 NBA Draft pick and some have him cracking the top ten. If that happens, he'd be the first Hawkeye drafted in the top 10 since Ronnie Lester went tenth overall in the 1980 NBA...

