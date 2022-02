The digital world’s carbon footprint keeps growing: Even as data centers become more efficient, there’s more demand for their use, and the infrastructure that underlies the internet is now responsible for more emissions than air travel. One part of that footprint comes from old websites, apps, databases, or other projects that have been abandoned but are still using power in the cloud. A new tool from Google Cloud helps point them out so its customers can help shrink emissions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO