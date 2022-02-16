ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Invitation to Aussie cricket star Glenn Maxwell's wedding is LEAKED online - exposing the location and service time to millions around the globe

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An invitation to the lavish wedding of Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell has been leaked online.

The talented all-rounder, 33, was recently informed by a former teammate from the Indian Premier League that details of his pending nuptials to partner Vini Raman could be seen by millions globally.

Indian actor Kasturi Shankar shared the private information on social media.

'I had a bit of a worrying day the other day,' Maxwell said during Australia's T20 win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday night.

'I got sent a photo from an ex-IPL teammate... and he had been sent the (traditional) Tamil wedding invite by numerous amount of people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxatN_0eGtH6uc00
An invitation to the lavish wedding of Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell in March has been leaked online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXPuC_0eGtH6uc00
Indian actress Kasturi Shankar shared the private information on social media to her followers

'So unfortunately that was making the rounds online. I think we're going to have to increase security at our Hindu wedding.

'Check online. It's everywhere. Look up Maxwell wedding, it'll be somewhere.'

Maxwell also stated tying the knot will be 'a bit of a festival.'

'There's three events during the week from Monday onwards - including two the week before,' he said.

'It's a bit of a festival for my wedding this year.'

Finalising a date proved to be challenging for Maxwell, who eventually settled on a week in March.

Cricket Australia later confirmed a historic tour of Pakistan next month, but Maxwell has opted to stay home and marry his life partner.

'When I organised the dates with CA there was a two week gap where I could potentially have it, so when I sorted that out I was pretty happy I wasn't going to be missing any games,' he said.

'Then it came to the contract meeting midway through last year and (CA) said this is the Pakistan series and I said, 'well that's obviously changed since the last conversation we had'…but happy wife, happy life.'

Maxwell made his first class debut for Victoria in 2010 and entered the Australian ranks two years later.

His dynamic approach at the crease has earnt him the nickname the 'Big Show'.

Last month he smashed an unbeaten 154 from just 64 balls in a T20 Big Bash match for Melbourne Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtyso_0eGtH6uc00
Aussie cricketer Glenn Maxwell has been dating his partner Vini Raman since 2017 - the couple will marry next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32brOD_0eGtH6uc00
Maxwell, 33, made his debut for Australia in 2012 and has since become a regular in limited overs international cricket

Comments / 0

