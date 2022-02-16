LIVE REMOTE BROADCAST @ THE ROOM PLACE

When you think of the great LA dive bars, The Living Room doesn’t always come to mind. But this dime-sized drinking spot located right around the corner from Johnny’s Pastrami in West Adams is a must-visit. There’s a doorbell you have to ring to get into this tiny place, and there’s usually a full crowd listening to the blues on a jukebox inside. It’s the kind of laid-back spot where you can actually have a conversation—unless you’re here on a Friday or Saturday night when the small stage is dominated by karaoke performances.
