ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

LIVE REMOTE BROADCAST @ THE ROOM PLACE

By Steve Shannon
97zokonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article97ZOK's Sweet Lenny will be broadcasting live at The Room Place - Your #1 Furniture and...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

The Living Room

When you think of the great LA dive bars, The Living Room doesn’t always come to mind. But this dime-sized drinking spot located right around the corner from Johnny’s Pastrami in West Adams is a must-visit. There’s a doorbell you have to ring to get into this tiny place, and there’s usually a full crowd listening to the blues on a jukebox inside. It’s the kind of laid-back spot where you can actually have a conversation—unless you’re here on a Friday or Saturday night when the small stage is dominated by karaoke performances.
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

10 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Living Room

Living room furniture can be pricey, with sofas and couches costing upwards of $1,000. But you can switch up the look of your room without having to replace the staple pieces. GOBankingRates spoke to interior designer pros to get their tips for upgrading your living room on a budget. Here's how to give your space a whole new feel without breaking the bank.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Remote Broadcast#Broadcasting#Furniture#Presidents Day#Mattress Store#Save
The Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: We are living in a remote-controlled world

If you are of a certain age, you can recall walking across the living room floor to the TV set and (gasp!) flipping the channel selector to find the station you wanted. Yes, we got much of our exercise that way. We got up from the comfort of the sofa and trekked across the room many times during an evening of watching television on a black and white set that could get only two channels.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy