Greenfield-Northwestern Coop survives competitive clash with Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

Record: 20-3 #3; District Five-Six Champ. Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, jr.; PG Kennedy Stenquist, jr.; G Marley Spencer, jr. Notes: Defending runner-up … Made state two of the last five years … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll … Won 13 games in a row early in the season and comes into state on a six-game win streak … 2-1 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Caldwell (21.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals) … Stenquist (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Spencer (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals) … Has yet to win a state title; school opened in 2018.
