Greenfield-Northwestern Coop survives competitive clash with Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

STOCKTON — Brynn Haas stood on the basketball court, with a net hanging around her neck and a passel of children hanging at her feet — and one cradled in her arms. “There are kids everywhere,” Haas said in the wake of Stockton’s 45-40 victory over Lena-Winslow in Friday’s title game of what may have been the toughest girls basketball regional in the state. “I walked over here and there were kids running around. This little itty bitty one with the glasses, I babysit her all the time.”

STOCKTON, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO