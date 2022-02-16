ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop survives competitive clash with Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop topped Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game. Greenfield-Northwestern Coop registered a 19-16 advantage...

herald-review.com

Rockford Register Star

How Stockton leaned on tradition to win one of the state's toughest girls basketball regionals

STOCKTON — Brynn Haas stood on the basketball court, with a net hanging around her neck and a passel of children hanging at her feet — and one cradled in her arms. “There are kids everywhere,” Haas said in the wake of Stockton’s 45-40 victory over Lena-Winslow in Friday’s title game of what may have been the toughest girls basketball regional in the state. “I walked over here and there were kids running around. This little itty bitty one with the glasses, I babysit her all the time.”
STOCKTON, IL
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Unity Christian survives Sioux Center scare

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Iowa's defending Class 3A state girls basketball champion got quite a scare here Wednesday night. Unity Christian escaped a regional semifinal with a 45-42 win over Sioux Center in what turned out to be a defensive slugfest. The unheralded Warriors gave host Unity Christian all...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
State
Illinois State
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: State Tournament capsules

Record: 20-3 #3; District Five-Six Champ. Players to watch: G Aspen Caldwell, jr.; PG Kennedy Stenquist, jr.; G Marley Spencer, jr. Notes: Defending runner-up … Made state two of the last five years … Ranked No. 4 in final state media poll … Won 13 games in a row early in the season and comes into state on a six-game win streak … 2-1 vs. 5A state tournament qualifiers … Caldwell (21.1 ppg, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals) … Stenquist (11.4 ppg, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals) … Spencer (11.2 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals) … Has yet to win a state title; school opened in 2018.
HIGH SCHOOL
Herald & Review

Champaign St. Thomas More designs winning blueprint on LeRoy 50-39

Champaign St. Thomas More dumped LeRoy 50-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup. Recently on February 12 , LeRoy squared up on Farmer City Blue Ridge in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Champaign St. Thomas More broke in front at the...
FARMER CITY, IL
Herald & Review

Paris dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 63-38

Paris dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 63-38 victory over Clinton during this Illinois girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
CLINTON, IL
Herald & Review

Mt. Pulaski earns solid win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51-39

Mt. Pulaski trucked Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on the road to a 51-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup. Recently on February 10 , Mt Pulaski squared up on Athens in a basketball game . For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
MOUNT PULASKI, IL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

Wilson lifts S. Dakota St. over W. Illinois 91-66

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State extended its win streak to 15 games, romping past Western Illinois 91-66 on Thursday night. Charlie Easley had 19 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota State (24-4, 15-0 Summit League). Baylor Scheierman added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KWQC

Galesburg and Dixon advance to Sterling Regional title game

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The top two ranked teams in the Sterling Regional will face off in the championship game after taking a different path through their semifinal games. The Dixon Duchesses survived a cold shooting night against the host Sterling Golden Warriors. Sterling took an early 2-0 lead, but Dixon would go on a run to take a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. After the first, Dixon only managed 20 more points the rest of the way, but it was good enough to top the Warriors 29-21.
STERLING, IL
WCIA

IHSA State Wrestling Day One

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Results and highlights from the first day of the IHSA State Wrestling Finals back at the State Farm Center for the weekend. 1A QUARTERFINALS: 120 Pounds Brant Widlowski (Coal City) def. Calvin Miller (Shelbyville) Isaac Bourge (Yorkville Christian) def. Holden Brazelton (St. Joseph-Ogden) 132 Pounds Reef Pacot (Oakwood-Salt Fork) def. TJ Macy […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Blackhawks fall short in a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets started with a frenetic five-goal first period and ended with a four-goal third, but in the end multiple Hawks rallies came up short in a 7-4 loss Thursday at the United Center. The Blue Jackets’ Patrick Laine had a hat trick and Boone...
NHL
Herald & Review

Run of good health has Blues flexing muscles on offense

MONTREAL — It’s been a month now since the Blues have had their entire forward group healthy and available for action. And the results have been impressive. Yes, there were a couple of clunkers in there — losses to Calgary and Winnipeg in which the Blues managed only one goal. But in the nine games since Brayden Schenn returned from the COVID list, making the forward group whole, the Blues have scored five goals on five occasions, scored four goals once, and managed three goals in another.
NHL

