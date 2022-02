The Rasmus have unveiled the official video for their Eurovision bid, “Jezebel”.On 26 February, the Finnish rock band are competing at Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu (”New Music Contest”) – the contest that decides which act will represent Finland at Eurovision. They will face six other acts for the final spot. The “Jezebel” music video shows frontman Lauri Ylönen chained to a bed with an animal-like scratch across his chest.Co-written by Ylönen and Desmond Child, “Jezebel” is described as “an homage, a tribute, to the strong women of today, who own their bodies, who are in charge of their sensuality, their...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO