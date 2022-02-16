UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan’s corner kicks will be a dangerous weapon against Liverpool

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss Saturday’s visit of Norwich but the extent of his ankle injury is not yet known.The Portugal international was taken off at half-time of the Champions League win against Inter Milan and was pictured wearing a protective boot afterwards.“He will not be available (for Norwich) but the extent is still not clear,” said manager Jurgen Klopp. “We need further assessment. It’s something with some ligaments in and around the ankle, but not the ligament, some others.“So, pretty much everything is possible in the moment; that it will go really quick and the other way around unfortunately as well. So we have to wait.“Everybody saw the picture with him in the boot. It’s a normal procedure, even when you just feel something, they put you in that boot. For the weekend, for sure not.”PA Read More Liverpool squad ‘all fighting for the same goals’, Andy Robertson insistsRio Ferdinand highlights key to Liverpool victory over Inter MilanJurgen Klopp gives Diogo Jota injury update after Liverpool’s win over Inter

