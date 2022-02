What do Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Thurgood Marshall have in common with Garrett Morgan, Lewis Latimer, Mary Van Brittan Brown, and Thomas Elkins?. Any clue? You most assuredly know the first three names. But perhaps you also should know the other four, and many, many more like them. All of them are, or were, Black Americans who made life better for all of us, regardless of race. They’re giants in all our lives, even though you might not know their names.

