ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

I’m a tax expert and this is how you should use your refund as IRS issues 4.3million payments in 2022

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xUBB_0eGt6Phu00

AMERICANS all across the country are set to receive their tax refund checks soon after filing their returns this year. According to the IRS, the average refund was $2,873.

Refunds are typically used to help people with their finances. Last year, 46 percent of taxpayers used the funds to increase savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xjp5q_0eGt6Phu00
Americans will be receiving their tax refunds soon, if they filed their tax returns Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Odsoz_0eGt6Phu00
However, many peolpe are wondering how they will spend their refund checks Credit: Getty

However, some people decide to use the money to go shopping or finance a major purchase, according to a survey from the University of Chicago.

Many people wonder what’s the best way to use their tax refund wisely. Here are some things to consider once that check hits your account.

One thing to think about when receiving your refund check is to pay off high-interest credit card debt. According to the Federal Reserve, consumers were increasingly relying on credit card spending in 2021.

Because of this, many Americans might have entered the new year with high amounts of interest debt that will become difficult to repay each month.

If your revolving credit balance grew over the past year, it might be beneficial to use your refund check to pay it off.

Credit card interest compounds on a daily basis, meaning you may be able to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest charges by paying off your debt.

SAVE UP FOR RETIREMENT

Your check could also be used to boost your retirement saving. The average balance for retirement savings is $93,000, which experts say isn’t enough.

A good way to invest in your future is to add your tax refund to a Roth or traditional individual retirement account [IRA].

Americans under the age of 50 can add up to $6,000 annually to a traditional or Roth IRA. Depending on income, Americans over the age of 50 can contribute up to $7,000 per year.

HELP WITH STUDENT DEBT

For those struggling with student debt payments, monthly payments and interest charges on federal student loans are paused until May 1.

This means you can choose to make payments on your debt without having to pay interest.

Using your tax refund could maximize this federal benefit and pay down the principal balance of your student loans. The money could also be saved to be used when loan payments resume.

Borrowers should also consider refinancing while interest rates are at all-time lows. However, refinancing federal student loan debt into a private student loan will make you ineligible for income-driven repayment plans and some student loan forgiveness programs.

You can compare student loan refinancing rates to see what method best suits you.

INVEST IN THE STOCK MARKET

If your savings are looking great and you don’t have any debts to repay, investing in the stock market might be the choice for you.

The stock market still experiences short-term fluctuations but it can offer a greater return on investment than a traditional savings account.

To lower the risk, it’s a good idea to put your money in an index fund that tracks the stock market.

This can diversify your investment, protecting your money more than just investing in individual stocks.

CREATE AN EMERGENCY FUND

Lastly, an emergency fund is a great way to spend your refund check on. It’s recommended that people have about three to six months’ worth of expenses saved for a rainy day.

A robust emergency fund can make it so you don’t have to take on debt should unexpected expenses surface.

You can kickstart your emergency savings but putting your refund in a high-yield savings account. These accounts have higher savings rates than your average bank account, however, they have a lower return on investment compared to stocks.

But you can access your money quickly and without penalty, if you’re in an emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYsPN_0eGt6Phu00
If you're struggling with student debt, you can use your refund check to make payments on your debt without having to pay interest Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLBac_0eGt6Phu00
Another way to spend your refund check is to boost your retirement fund Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Student Debt#Student Loan Refinancing#Student Loans#Americans#The University Of Chicago#The Federal Reserve
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How long for refunds to be approved?

Millions of Americans have filed their taxes and are eagerly waiting for their tax refund from the IRS. They want to know how long it will take for the IRS to approve it after the last two years have seen major delays. Once your return is filed and processed with...
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

Get your tax refund faster with direct deposit from the IRS

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. When you file your tax return for 2021, you'll want to also set up direct deposit with the IRS if you can. Taxpayers planning to file a tax extension should do the same.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Who is Byron Allen’s wife Jennifer Lucas?

His wife is also a successful businesswoman who has also managed to earn her own reputation. Jennifer Lucas is a TV show producer, writer, and actress by profession. Some of her notable works include 47 Meters Down, Replicas, and Boss Level. As of February 2022, she has an estimated net worth of about $5million.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Here's how long it will take to get your tax refund in 2022

Three in four Americans receive an annual tax refund from the IRS, which often is a family's biggest check of the year. But with this tax season now open, taxpayers could see a repeat of last year's snarls in processing, when about 30 million taxpayers had their returns — and refunds — held up by the IRS.
INCOME TAX
Marietta Daily Journal

Tax season 2022: Everything to know before you file and how to get your refund fast

With tax-filing season already underway, experts are warning taxpayers to brace for another year of delays and complications — underscoring the importance of filing early and preparing your information carefully. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24, more than two weeks earlier than...
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Tax Refund Checks: How to Track Them Directly to Your Mailbox

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax experts and the IRS advise using direct deposit to get a quicker tax refund this year, but many American taxpayers will still receive their refunds the old-fashioned way: a paper check through the mail. If you're expecting a refund check this tax season, you'd best monitor its progress to know when it's coming.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
328K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy