EXCLUSIVE: Why top professor wants mask rules and vaccines mandates scrapped NOW in Australia - as he reveals the best way to avoid Covid

Australia should ditch mass Covid vaccine mandates and focus on protecting the most vulnerable, a top medical expert has claimed - as he hit out at a study claiming mass mask rules dramatically reduce the spread of the virus.

Australian National University epidemiologist Professor Peter Collignon said reduced vaccine effectiveness against the highly-contagious Omicron strain meant mandates were no longer worth the pain they cause.

'When you've already got 94 per cent [of over 16s double vaccinated] - the question is "do we need to go further?"' he told Daily Mail Australia.

Workers in high-risk occupations across the country have had to roll their sleeve up and get a Covid jab to stay in a job. Western Australia alone has made the vaccine compulsory for 75 per cent of its workforce.

But Professor Collignon referred to studies that showed mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna only reduce the risk of infection from Omicron by 30 per cent.

'Omicron has changed the formula of how much protection we have against the virus,' he said.

'We have to be very careful about putting mandates in place when we only have vaccines that are good at stopping us from dying, not getting infected.'

He said both vaccine and mask mandates should be limited to the vulnerable aged care sector now Australia has such a high vaccination rate.

Public indoor mask mandates are in force in every state and territory despite the latest wave of the less-infectious Omicron strain having largely subsided in Australia.

New data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed 91.4 per cent of the country's 2,639 Covid deaths between March 2020 and January 31 this year involved other underlying health conditions.

The median age of those who died with coronavirus was 81 for men and 86 for women.

'Those most in danger of dying from Covid are those who are older with underlying health problems,' Professor Collignon said.

'We still need people to wear masks around the elderly but the rest of society is a very different situation.'

NSW Health on Monday showed its support for a review in the British Medical Journal, which found wearing a face mask reduces coronavirus transmission by 53 per cent.

But Professor Collignon took exception with the review, which based its findings on six studies from around the world to reach that conclusion.

'There were only studies in Denmark and Bangladesh [which was mentioned but not analysed extensively in the BMJ study] which showed strong benefits from wearing masks,' he said.

THE PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS OF AUSTRALIA'S COVID FATALITIES

Of pre-existing chronic conditions reported on death certificates, the following issues accounted for:

Chronic cardiac conditions - Atherosclerosis, cardiomyopathy and atrial fibrillation - 35.8 per cent of deaths with an underlying condition

Dementia - including Alzheimer's - 30 per cent

Diabetes - 20.6 per cent

Cancer - 14.1 per cent

'They said there was about a 50 per cent reduction in transmission - in reality it's more like a 35 per cent drop,' he said.

Professor Collignon said going outside and getting fresh air would help stop the spread of the virus more than indoor mask mandates.

'Being outdoors probably reduces your risk of getting the virus by 95 per cent and ventilation will help too,' he said.

He said mandates would have little effect in supermarkets than densely crowded indoor settings such as pubs, nightclubs and gyms.

In December, more than 200 cases were linked to an outbreak of the virus at The Argyle House nightclub in Newcastle.

'All of our big outbreaks so far have involved clubs, bars, restaurants and gyms. Mask mandates can be helpful there but we have to be careful about not overdoing it,' Professor Collignon said.

His comments came after landmark data released on Tuesday revealed the vast majority of Covid patients who died from the virus had pre-existing conditions.

Of the pre-existing conditions involved in 91.4 per cent of coronavirus deaths in the past 22 months, 35.8 per cent were chronic cardiac issues.

Diabetes was involved in 20.6 per cent of Covid-related deaths and cancer was a co-morbity in 14.1 per cent of coronavirus fatalities.

Meanwhile there were 32,000 deaths from heart disease in Australia in that period, with Covid deaths making up only one per cent of all fatalities nationwide. Another 100,000 died from cancer during those 22 months.

'We're not overplaying the situation and we're not ignoring the victims,' 2GB host Ben Fordham said. 'But these records expose the overblown scare campaign we've witnessed.'

Fordham took to the airwaves to claim: 'Ninety-two per cent had other underlying health issues - an average of three [underlying health issues] per person.

'It wasn't just Covid that claimed their lives.'

The radio host said the health advice during Australia's lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 should have focused more on countering one of the worst Covid co-morbities - obesity.

'Why aren't we warning people that one of the biggest risk factors is carrying around too much weight,' he said.

'Were we worried about fat-shaming?'

The US, where 16 states have obesity rates of more than 35 per cent, has the world's highest Covid death rate with 947,895 fatalities.

Fordham's comments came as the latest wave of Omicron cases subsides and calls grow for Covid restrictions to be scrapped immediately in Australia.

NSW is due to reassess Covid restrictions on February 28 with Premier Dominic Perrottet set to review rules on masks, check-ins and hospitality venues.

While any changes will need the backing of the state's Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant, experts have warned the public will lose faith in the government's Covid response if useless or ineffective rules are kept in place.

Former deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth said Australia needs to start removing restrictions in case so they can be reintroduced effectively if needed.

'We have to be adept at removing restrictions when it is safe to do so,' he said.

'Why? Because if we need to bring them back in the unlikely event of a more lethal variant than we have to keep the trust of the community.'

'Many Australians see now that masks are not having the impact on Omicron that they may have had with less transmissible variants,' Dr Coatsworth said.

Dr Coatsworth said if mask rules were to continue for another fortnight to 'bring the less certain members of our community along, that was okay', but stressed that he 'would like to see them go in schools and indoor setting as soon as possible.'

The expert on Tuesday said 'the tide has turned on masks' now 94 per cent of Australia's over-16 population were vaccinated against the virus.

'People recognise they had a place at a time of uncertainty, but are appropriately re-assessing their value especially in schools,' Dr Coatsworth wrote.

Masks are compulsory for students in Year 3 and above in Victoria and highly recommended in NSW.

'It is a good time to re-evaluate primary and secondary school mask policy in all Australian jurisdictions,' Dr Coatsworth added.