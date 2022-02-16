ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drug dealer 'swapped cocaine for access to a gym during Sydney's lockdown' with fitness owner allegedly asking for a 'bag off each bloke' before letting him and his friends in

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A drug dealer allegedly swapped cocaine for access into a Sydney gym during the city's Covid lockdown.

Steve Ayad, 33, was charged with the supply and possession of prohibited drugs after he was busted by police in July last year.

Officers intercepted thousands of texts and calls from Ayad as well as capturing him making 21 cocaine deals that earned him $10,650, the Sutherland Local Court heard.

Police obtained video surveillance of customers arriving at Ayad's south Sydney home in Peakhurst while listening in on his phone calls - many deals occurring under Covid stay-at-home orders, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A drug dealer allegedly gave a Sydney gym owner cocaine in exchange for secret access into the facility during the city's Covid lockdown (stock image)

In total 45.69g of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $23,000 was found at the 33-year-old's home.

Other drugs such as diazepam and testosterone were also found at the home.

Police have alleged Ayad handed bags of cocaine to a gym owner so he could use their facilities during Sydney's four-month lockdown when all fitness venues were closed.

Ayad is believed to have messaged a friend about gaining access to the gym.

'The male associate said ''is he going to let the boys in or nup'' and the accused said ''yeah but he wants a bag off each bloke'',' police facts stated.

'Police allege the accused arranged for people to supply cocaine to (the gym owner) in exchange for access to his gym during the Covid lockdown.'

Ayad pleaded guilty to prohibited drug supply, possessing prescribed restricted substances and possessing prohibited drugs. He was not charged over breaching public health orders.

Ayad was on Tuesday given a 21-month intensive corrections order as well as an order to complete 150 hours of community service and pay a $3,300 fine.

He must also undergo psychological treatment and drug rehabilitation.

Ayad was previously convicted of prohibited drug supply in 2009. Then he was given an eight-month suspended jail sentence.

Police have also alleged convicted drug dealer Steve Ayad handed bags of cocaine to a gym owner so he could use their facilities during Sydney's four-month lockdowns when all fitness venues were closed (stock image)

Daily Mail

