ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

American skier Alex Hall, 23, wins gold with his first run in freeski slopestyle and Team USA teammate Nicholas Goepper, 27, takes silver

By Shekhar Bhatia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

American skier Alex Hall secured the gold medal with his first run in the freeski slopestyle event in Beijing, despite his opponents trying 30 more times and failing to outscore him.

The 23-year-old student from Salt Lake City, Utah, could not be beaten after he earned the top score on his first attempt and saw his rivals fail time after time to beat his initial mark of 90.01.

His next two scores didn’t matter, as he had topped the leaderboard and stayed there.

‘It’s definitely was the best slopestyle run I've ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach skiing and I didn't fade away from that to try and maybe get bigger scores or something,' Hall said after the event.

‘I just kept it true to myself, and I think that's the most important part about our sport is just doing it for the love and doing it how you want to do it and not changing that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlpNI_0eGt1V2T00
American skier Alex Hall, 23, has secured the gold medal with his first run in the Freeski Slopestyle event in Beijing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jGTJ_0eGt1V2T00
The student from Salt Lake City, Utah, could not be beaten after he earned the top score on his first attempt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36060v_0eGt1V2T00
He saw his rivals fail time after time to beat his initial mark of 90.01
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slQ4s_0eGt1V2T00
His next two scores didn’t matter, as he had topped the leaderboard and stayed there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eCwhd_0eGt1V2T00
‘It’s definitely was the best slopestyle run I've ever done, mainly because it embodied everything I love about skiing and how I approach skiing and I didn't fade away from that to try and maybe get bigger scores or something,' Hall said after the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIVDb_0eGt1V2T00
At the last Winter OIympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Hall finished out of the medals and in 16th place.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TitJE_0eGt1V2T00
Teammate Nicholas Goepper, 27 (left), of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, had to settle for silver with his best score of 86.48
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kHzz_0eGt1V2T00
The bronze medal went to Swede Jesper Tjader (right), whose best attempt on the slope was 85.35

'Honestly I was really, really surprised I landed the first run. I had done some parts of the run, but definitely not the whole thing altogether.'

His U.S. teammate Nicholas Goepper, 27, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, had to settle for silver with his best score of 86.48 while the bronze medal went to Swede Jesper Tjader, whose best attempt on the slope was 85.35.

American Colby Stevenson, 24, of Park City, Utah, finished seventh and congratulated his 'buddies' on the gold and silver.

Stevenson, 24, was happy to reach the Olympic slopes after a car accident in 2016 almost killed him and left him in a coma

He fractured his skull, ribs, an eye socket, jaw and neck and underwent two major surgeries, including one to put a titanium plate in his skull. Doctors didn’t know if he would walk out of the hospital, let alone ski.

After making his Olympic debut in Beijing, he said: 'Just making the Olympic team was such an honor after everything I've been through with the car crash. It just seemed like stars had to align, and they definitely did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMLAA_0eGt1V2T00
'We're all really tight friends, which I love about free skiing, and it's an honor to compete with them on the world stage and compete with them on such an amazing and kind of crazy course,' Hall (right) said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCRe3_0eGt1V2T00
The two Americans topped the podium and celebrate during the flower ceremony

'I’m really happy with my skiing but, in the end, my buddy Alex, Nick and Jesper in third - like what an event, man!'

Hall said: 'We're all really tight friends, which I love about free skiing, and it's an honor to compete with them on the world stage and compete with them on such an amazing and kind of crazy course.

Of his impressive first run, Hall said: 'Especially with this course, how tough is how long those rails are? I was pretty surprised and really stoked and then definitely wasn't sure if it was going to hold but I'm really stoked it did. I would have loved to put down an even better run and up those rails a little bit, but I'm glad it worked out.’

He said his last jump, which saw him land his lowest score of 31.41, was the most difficult.

'That last jump was definitely maybe my hardest trick,' Hall said.

'It's called right side double 1080 pretzel one, it's a dub nine actually and I learned that this fall and I've been doing it a little bit, but it's still a really, really hard trick for me just because it's hard to judge the rotation and really tough when I don't know my speed exactly and it's been a little tough with wind this week.'

Hall grew up skiing in Switzerland because his parents Marcus and Elena were both professors at the University of Zurich. He got into freestyle skiing at the age of 11. He received his first team coach when he moved to the U.S. seven years ago.

He said he started freestyle skiing ‘for the fun of it and just messing around with my friends.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEA4C_0eGt1V2T00
Hall celebrates after his gold medal win in the men's slopestyle finals

At the last Winter OIympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, he finished out of the medals and in 16th place.

He was careful not to talk about winning Olympic gold as his dream, but said he just aimed to enjoy the sport foremost.

'When I was younger, I wanted to win the X Games gold medal and I finally did that two times.

'So that was like my huge goal, so now I’m just gonna try to have fun with the competition and keep doing well but nothing specific, just have fun with it, that’s the most important part.'

But Hall has shown signs of superstition in the past, as he has been known to wear a lucky jumper while competing, which was a Christmas present from his mother.

Goepper, who won bronze at Sochi in 2014 and a silver in PyeongChang four years later, said after winning his third medal: 'This is something I never dreamed of. If you told me as a 16-year-old that this is what would be happening right now, I would tell you that you were crazy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbGKE_0eGt1V2T00
Hall said he just aimed to enjoy the sport first and foremost, and not necessarily focus on a gold medal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EL8vb_0eGt1V2T00
Goepper (left) won bronze at Sochi in 2014 and a silver in PyeongChang four years later

'I feel awesome. Life is good, I'm super grateful for everything that's happened in the last couple of years. Life's a roller coaster but to get another medal out of another Olympics it's just a cool thing.’

He revealed that he had allowed anxiety to set in as he took to the slope today.

'I was real nervous. I kind of messed up a little bit on the first rail on the first run.

'On the second run, I nailed most of the run, there were a couple of bubbles. It wasn't perfect, so I was surprised that it got that high of a score, but everyone was experiencing the Olympic jitters today and it was just a matter of putting one down, top to bottom.

When asked to explain his longevity in the sport, he said: 'I wish I had a magic answer, but first of all, you've got to love it. And in times that you don't love it, you've got to know that you're eventually going to love it. Because that's how you keep putting the work in, but it's just continually grinding. That's a cliché word.

'We grind on the rails, but you've got to grind all the time and that's how you do it.’

But he left a question mark over his sporting future when quizzed on whether he would continue his career, adding: ‘Ask me in the morning.'

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Skiing#Olympics#Team Usa#Silver#American Colby Stevenson
WLWT 5

Goepper, Schoenefeld bring Olympic medal shine to Perfect North

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — There are now two Olympic medalists who started their skiing careers at Perfect North in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Nick Goepper won a silver medal in slopestyle at the Beijing Olympics. It’s his third Olympic medal in three games. “I’m extremely proud. I’ve been dreaming of this...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

David Wise Wins Freeski Halfpipe Silver, Alex Ferreira Takes Bronze

David Wise wasn't able to pull off a historic three-peat in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe event, but he still made the podium. Wise, the two-time defending Olympic champion, finished second in the halfpipe final on Friday night. He was joined on the podium by reigning silver medalist and fellow American Alex Ferreira, who earned bronze.
SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB meet Sweden in curling semi-final with Montell Douglas in bobsleigh action

Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...
SPORTS
The Independent

Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.Stars of the dayWhat a performance! @TeamMouat will play Sweden in the final 🙌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Q57iQaGzuy— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 17, 2022Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their...
SPORTS
WSB Radio

Olympics Live: Boe dominates to win biathlon mass start race

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Johannes Thingnes Boe looked like his old self again, dominating from the start and holding his composure through the four shooting stages to win the Olympic gold medal Friday in the biathlon mass start race. The Norwegian...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

299K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy