PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Add this to the files of more than one way to skin a cat. Norway’s Viktor Hovland has taken an alternate route to play the 474-yard par-4 15th hole at Riviera Country Club. Instead of a power fade to turn the corner of the doglegged fairway and avoid the fairway bunker, Hovland opted to play down the 17th hole, which runs to the right of it. He did it in Thursday’s opening round and again on Friday at the Genesis Invitational, when his ball sailed even farther right – “It was a bad shot today,” he said.

