With the deadline looming for spring turkey hunting applications to be submitted by Feb. 16, there’s reason for optimism across North Dakota, and increased opportunities have set the stage for new hunters looking to explore the pastime. The thoughts of warmer spring days to come paired with expanded habitat programs spearheaded by the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and simple ways for hunters to get out and pursue the state’s biggest upland birds has Clayton Lenk, NWTF District Biologist seeing a strong present and bright future for turkey hunting across Roughrider Territory.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO