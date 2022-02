A Spring Valley resident and illustrator is being recognized nationwide for his work in a new children's book. Reggie Brown is the illustrator for a book entitled Who Are Your People? written by Bakari Sellers. The book was released on January 11, 2022, and within weeks the book made it to No. 4 on the New York Times Best Sellers List, according to KUSI.

