Pfizer and BioNTech Omicron-targeted vaccine delayed – BioNTech CEO

By Reuters Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Delivery of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE’s vaccine to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant was delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than expected data gathering process, BionTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin...

MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech to delay seeking authorization of their COVID-19 shot in young children

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said Friday they are continuing to test their COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months old and 4 years old and will now wait until April when they believe they will have clinical data evaluating three doses to seek emergency authorization in the U.S. This announcement comes less than two weeks after the companies submitted an application for emergency authorization to the Food and Drug Administration for this age group based on data using the first two out of three doses. At that time, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a news release: "If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose." An FDA advisory committee was then scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks among young children. (The FDA said Friday that the meeting has been postponed.) Over the past year, Pfizer's stock has gained 46.3%, while BioNTech's shares are up 44.0%. The S&P 500 is up 15.2%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Moderna, BioNTech, And Novavax And The Shrinking Coronavirus Vaccine Market

As the pandemic appears to be waning so too will the market for coronavirus vaccines. Two months ago, I predicted that Omicron was likely to be more benign than the Delta variant and therefore represented a positive development, but that it would negatively impact the value of coronavirus vaccine companies. Only part of that prediction has come true. The Omicron variant was even more infectious than I had expected and therefore sadly resulted in more deaths. Omicron, though, may have paved the way forward from a pandemic to an endemic, and this hoped for transition has contributed to a sharp drop in stock prices for the vaccine-only companies: Moderna (MRNA), BioNTech (BNTX), and Novavax (NVAX) (analysis).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

3 doses of Pfizer–BioNTech COVID vaccine better than 2

A Kaiser Permanente study published Feb. 14, 2022, in The Lancet Regional Health-Americas found that one month after a third dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine conferred higher effectiveness against infection and hospitalization than two doses of the vaccine after one month. "When we looked at the effectiveness of the two...
PASADENA, CA
biospace.com

FDA Action Alert: Innovent, Pfizer-BioNtech and Agios

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s calendar for PDUFA dates has been relatively quiet so far this year, but it’s beginning to pick up now that we’re in February. Up this week are two important advisory committee meetings and a PDUFA date. Read on for more details.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

BioNTech Covid vaccine plan to ship container labs to Africa

The German firm behind one of the first Covid vaccines has announced plans to start production in Africa. BioNTech, which produced the first MRNA jab, has developed a "laboratory in a container", which could be shipped to several countries. Scientists and workers would then produce tens of millions of doses...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

BioNTech Reps Accused of Holding Up WHO Africa Vaccine Production

The kENUP Foundation, a European public benefit foundation representing Pfizer's mRNA partner BioNTech, has been accused of undermining the World Health Organization's efforts to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines in Africa. In an article by the BMJ, co-published with German newspaper Die Welt, kENUP had called the mRNA vaccine efforts in Africa...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

DaVita study suggests J&J, Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccines at parity for kidney patients

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) said a study suggested that dialysis patients who received Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine were found to have similar rates of breakthrough infection, hospitalization and mortality as dialysis patients who received an mRNA-based vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). The company said the DaVita...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

EMA investigating menstrual disorders after Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID shots

A European Medicines Agency ("EMA") safety committee is investigating cases of menstrual disorders seen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee is conducting the inquiry in light of spontaneous reports of menstrual disorders -- notably heavy bleeding -- with...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Why did BioNTech stock drop today? Pfizer 2022 guidance

BioNTech (BNTX -7.6%) had a rough Tuesday with shares closing down 7.6%. Pfizer's (PFE -2.8%) Q4 2021 earnings, released this morning, as well as its 2022 guidance, weighed on BioNTech shares. This, even though Pfizer beat on the bottom line. That's because even though Pfizer unveiled bullish 2022 guidance --...
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Africa has changed its COVID-19 vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said on Monday. Inoculations have slowed and the country - which has recorded more than 98,000 deaths and more than 3.6 million positive COVID-19 in total in the pandemic - has ample vaccine stocks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

BioNTech unveils plans to develop mRNA vaccine facilities in Africa

BioNTech SE said Wednesday it is developing turkey mRNA manufacturing facilities based on a container solution in an effort to promote scalable vaccine production in Africa. The company is expecting to deliver the first BioNTainer in the second half, comprising one drug substance and one formulation module. "Each module is built of six ISO sized containers (2.6m x 2.4m x 12m). This allows for mRNA vaccine production in bulk (mRNA manufacturing and formulation), while fill-and-finish will be taken over by local partners. Each BioNTainer is a clean room which BioNTech equips with state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions," the company said in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp hydrogen IPO plans face market headwinds - sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A steep drop in hydrogen shares is likely to hit the valuation of Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) hydrogen unit Nucera, according to investor and financial sources, which could make it more challenging to list the division in a potential share sale. Putting a value on Nucera has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

BioNTech to ship mobile vaccine factories to developing countries

The German company BioNTech, creator of one of the COVID-19 vaccines used here in the U.S., has unveiled a new tool to boost the global COVID vaccination rate: modular factories assembled from shipping containers that produce the mRNA vaccine the company makes with Pfizer. Later this year, they’ll be on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

