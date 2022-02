A new report warns of serious consequences following an unsettling discovery of rising sea levels in the U.S. The report led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found U.S. sea levels are expected to rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past century. Scientists are confident U.S. coasts will see another ten to 12 inches of sea level rise by 2050, causing huge implications. Besides making tropical cyclones and hurricanes deadlier and more damaging, rising sea levels can cause storm surges to spread farther inland. They’re costly too, with a 2021 report finding rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis added eight-billion dollars in flood damage to Superstorm Sandy’s impacts.

