ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Quake sweep Great Falls

By JONNY CLINTON
Cody Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom stopped a total of 132 of 135 shots in a pair of matchups at home over the weekend, helping the Quake earn a pair of victories over the visiting Great Falls Americans. The Valbo, Sweden, native stopped all 71 shots he faced on Friday night...

www.codyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cody Enterprise

Broncs take down Mustangs

The Cody Broncs basketball team defeated visiting Natrona County 57-46 on Friday night. Wilkins Radakovich finished with 18 points and Kamden Niemann added 12 in the win. The Broncs led through the first two quarters before a three at the buzzer put the Mustangs up 35-34 entering the fourth. Niemann...
CODY, WY
Cody Enterprise

Fillies beat NC and Rock Springs to remain unbeaten

The Cody Fillies basketball team took down visiting Natrona County 54-34 at home on Friday night, and then turned around to beat Rock Springs 48-37 on the road Saturday and remain undefeated on the season. Molly Hays scored 21 points and Ally Boysen added 10 as the Fillies cruised over...
CODY, WY
WCIA

Northwestern hands Illinois ninth-straight loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye hit five 3-pointers and Erika Porter scored a new career high 13 points off the bench but Northwestern handed Illinois its ninth-straight loss, 82-59, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center. Illinois drops to 6-17 overall this season, 1-11 in Big Ten play, with two games left in the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Brown
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 21, 2022

9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Great Falls Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy