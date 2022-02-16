Quake sweep Great Falls

Yellowstone goalie Edvin Falkenstrom stopped a total of 132 of 135 shots in a pair of matchups at home over the weekend, helping the Quake earn a pair of victories over the visiting Great Falls Americans. The Valbo, Sweden, native stopped all 71 shots he faced on Friday night...
The Cody Broncs basketball team defeated visiting Natrona County 57-46 on Friday night. Wilkins Radakovich finished with 18 points and Kamden Niemann added 12 in the win. The Broncs led through the first two quarters before a three at the buzzer put the Mustangs up 35-34 entering the fourth. Niemann...
The Cody Fillies basketball team took down visiting Natrona County 54-34 at home on Friday night, and then turned around to beat Rock Springs 48-37 on the road Saturday and remain undefeated on the season. Molly Hays scored 21 points and Ally Boysen added 10 as the Fillies cruised over...
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye hit five 3-pointers and Erika Porter scored a new career high 13 points off the bench but Northwestern handed Illinois its ninth-straight loss, 82-59, Sunday afternoon at State Farm Center. Illinois drops to 6-17 overall this season, 1-11 in Big Ten play, with two games left in the regular season.
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Welcome to Day 2 of Round 1 in the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs. One of the highlights of the 2021 WPIAL hoops postseason was the incredible run to a championship by Ellwood City. The Wolverines were the No. 11 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, but won five district playoff...
BOSTON — It was another sterling performance from Shakira Cadet.
The Durfee track and field star continues to pile up the accolades this winter, finishing in the top five in three categories during Saturday's MIAA Division I Indoor Track and Field championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.
In Southington, some people have found a way to make their own fun during these cold winter months. For the last decade, a group of friends has been coming to a lake when it's frozen enough to do some ice racing.
9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
While most of last season’s WPIAL basketball champions continued to enjoy great success this winter, that wasn’t the case for the Mohawk girls basketball program. They had nearly an entire new starting lineup this season along with a new coach. Former Vincentian Academy coach Ronald Moncrief took over for Mike O’Lare, who moved over to coach the Warriors boys.
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 20. Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs. Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points. Class 3A: (7 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths) *-North Allegheny, 15-2-1...
