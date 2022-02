Microsoft released advisory about a bug in Apple's Mac that could let attackers hijack apps, install malicious apps, use the microphone to eavesdrop or grab screenshots of your screen. The flaw affects a logic issue in the Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) security framework, enabling users to configure their apps' privacy settings and provide access to protected files and app data. Apple has patched these vulnerabilities, but Microsoft said that the potential to bypass TCC can still occur with each release.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO