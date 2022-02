Last year, an 11-year-old girl was announced as the winner of a poetry contest hosted by the Wormfarm Institute in Sauk County. Her entire family traveled to see and take pictures of her poem, which was printed on a billboard in town. This kind of celebration of youth’s talent is at the heart of Angela ‘Angie’ Trudell Vasquez’s work as the Madison Poet Laureate, who also judged that particular contest. Having developed a love for writing at a young age herself, Trudell Vasquez looks forward to encouraging more young creatives to fall in love with the written word as she enters her second term in this position.

