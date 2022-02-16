ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baptisms by Arizona priest presumed invalid due to error

By JACQUES BILLEAUD, GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO The Associated Press
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Thousands of baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, Roman Catholic officials said. People affected were baptized by the Rev. Andres...

