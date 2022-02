The Williamson County Board of Commissioners will vote Feb. 14 on measures to keep teachers and other staff with the district and fund an expanded faculty driven by growth. The measures include a mid-year 3% raise for all teachers and a $1 an hour pay increase for all hourly staff at a cost of $3.9 million through the end of fiscal year 2021-22. Another $3.4 million is being requested to pay salary and benefits for 44 already on the payroll regular and special education teachers due to unexpected growth.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO