Those waiting for the release of Horizon Forbidden West have already seen more than a few times what the game looks like running on a PlayStation 5, and not too long ago, we got to see what it'd look like one step down the console ladder on a PlayStation 4 Pro. Just ahead of its release, Sony showed off this week the new game running on the base PlayStation 4. The gameplay is exceptionally brief compared to some of the other segments we've seen on newer platforms, but it should at least give PlayStation 4 owners who haven't upgraded some reassurance of howe the game will play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO