What had long looked apparent was made official late last week when MLB announced the first week of Spring Training games were canceled. The decision stemmed from the league and Players Association (MLBPA) not yet being able to come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “All 30 clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands,” MLB said in their statement.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO