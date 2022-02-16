Mobile Imaging Services Market Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2028 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lime Market in Africa in Africa - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The lime market in Africa is set to grow by 436.36 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% as per the latest report by Technavio. The lime market share growth in Africa by the hydrated lime segment will be significant for revenue generation. The market segment is primarily driven by the rapid growth in wastewater treatment infrastructure where it is used as a primary ingredient. Moreover, the segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period due to the increasing use of hydrated lime in the agriculture sector, production of sugar from sugar cane and other products, especially in emerging economies in Africa. With the growth in population and the rising scarcity of freshwater resources, several countries are investing significantly in domestic and industrial wastewater treatment and recycling.

