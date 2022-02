Do you sing? Would you like to join Nevada County’s Music in the Mountains Chorus? Schedule an appointment for an audition today!. Music in the Mountains choral director conductor Ryan Murray will hold auditions for experienced singers interested in joining the 80-voice MIM Chorus. Auditions will be held on Monday, February 21st at Peace Lutheran Church (828 W.Main St.) in Grass Valley between 5:30pm and 7pm.

