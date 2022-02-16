ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Wearable Gaming Market 2021, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2028

texasguardian.com
 3 days ago

Wearable gaming market size reached USD 19.13 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.5%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for virtual reality/augmented reality-based games is a key factor driving global wearable gaming market revenue growth. In addition,...

www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SRAX Uncovering Compelling Growth Opportunities Across Digital Landscape

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. 'SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its proprietary software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platform, has seen its financial performance growing stronger and stronger over the past year. With Sequire, SRAX solves some of the most critical problems for public companies and investors alike. “The former strives to better communicate with shareholders and the broader investment community, while the latter seeks transparency and actionable insights to uncover compelling growth opportunities in today’s cluttered digital environment,” reads a recent article. “The company offers a host of tools that public companies need to get noticed by the investment community and thrive. As a big data analytics platform, Sequire allows public companies to track their investors’ buying and selling behavior and use this information to engage their investor base across different marketing channels.”
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Sandeep Kar, on automotive challenges, disruptions and opportunities

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automotive industry challenges and disruptions and how pandemic-related supply chain disruptions impact commercial and personal vehicle manufacturers. DETAILS: Sandeep Kar, chief strategy officer at Noregon Systems, joins FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week to talk about major changes and challenges facing the automotive industry and how supply chain disruptions are impacting future innovation. Kar discusses the different dynamics of commercial versus automotive manufacturing.
CARS
WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Mergers And Acquisitions#Global Trends#Cagr#Emergen Research#Wearable Gaming
pymnts

B2B Customers Seek Digital Tools When Buying Auto Parts

Digital assets that provide visibility of delivery status, product availability and training drove double-digit comp sales growth in the professional segment for Advance Auto Parts, company executives said Tuesday (Feb. 15) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Advance Auto Parts, an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Predictive and prescriptive analytics’ place in the supply chain

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Predictive and prescriptive analytics. DETAILS: When you are making a value proposition to current and prospective customers, prescriptive and performance analytics should be part of your continuous improvement plan. Randy Ofiara chats about all things continuous improvement and the value of historical data as a way to move forward.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

On-demand Food Delivery Services: Next Growth Frontier in Southeast Asia

Exponential rise in internet penetration and mobile applications expedites growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Southeast Asian On-demand Food Delivery Market, finds that the industry presents promising growth opportunities for market participants. Increasing internet penetration and mobile applications and surging internet subscribers accelerate market expansion. The gross merchandise value (GMV) of the market in the region is likely to reach $49.72 billion by 2030, up from $15.15 billion in 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 14.1%.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

LG announces the first 50 participants in its LG Nova program

The first official “First 50” group represents innovations “in industries that will have the most immediate impact on society now and in the future,” as LG describes it. “These companies represent the top of the diverse pool of innovative ideas and companies who applied to our...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TechCrunch

With a $50M Series C, Instrumental looks to expand data-driven manufacturing solution

CEO and co-founder Anna-Katrina Shedletsky said that after logging thousands of air miles, she and co-founder Samuel Weiss left Apple in 2015 with an idea for replacing on-site inspections with a software solution, meaning engineers could perform quality control without leaving their offices. “We build software that helps our customers...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Auto suppliers adapt to supply chain constraints

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How automotive suppliers have addressed supply chain constraints. DETAILS: FreightWaves analyst Tony Mulvey chats with Rak-Joon Choi about how the automotive industry, from OEMs to aftermarket equipment manufacturers, has faced significant disruptions while undergoing a new wave of technological advancements.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

AWS looks to tap APAC demand for edge access with Local Zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled plans to set up 10 Local Zones in Asia-Pacific, as part of a global rollout that will add another 22 locations to the fold. The move to push cloud capabilities to the edge is in line with growing enterprise demand for ultra-low latency and distributed service delivery.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Monetizing Digital Intent: Using Behavior As A Service To Drive Top-Line Growth

How Behavioral Analytics Spots Fraudsters Posing As Legitimate Businesses. Fraudsters are developing synthetic identities to impersonate legitimate businesses and take out thousands of dollars in credit before being caught. In this month’s Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, Angie Dobbs, vice president of fraud and risk at financial software company Wave, explains how behavioral analytics can spot when synthetic identities are in play and put them out of business — fast.
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Using Auto-Label and Uncertainty Estimation for Active Learning

Enterprise Data & AI is excited to host Tyler Mckean, Head of Customer Success at Superb AI and his presentation ‘Using Auto-Label and Uncertainty Estimation for Active Learning’ on Thursday, February 24, 2022 starting at 12 PM ET!. In computer vision and machine learning operations, data labeling is...
COMPUTERS
Ethan Hawley

A Simple Guide for the Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of things, or simply IoT, refers to a network of interconnected devices that transmit data over a network without requiring human or computer interaction. Businesses should understand what this technology is and how it can benefit them. I will discuss the basics of the internet of things and how businesses can use it to their advantage in this article.
pymnts.com

The CE100™ Index Identifies Top Performing Enablers Behind the Connected Economy

Cars need roads, trains need tracks, and the connected economy relies on an invisible layer of technology that lets systems securely communicate and make new connected experiences possible. As part of PYMNTS’ new Connected Economy 100™ (CE100™) Index initiative tracking the performance of companies across 10 central pillars — bank,...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Nemaura Seeks to Provide Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Solutions Worldwide

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Over 420 million people around the globe currently have diabetes, with the figure set to rise by 55% over the next 25 years. Millions of patients required to measure their...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy