Food & Drinks

Wild Turkey American Honey Review

By Robert Haynes-Peterson
liquor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first flavored whiskeys on the market, Wild Turkey American Honey is an affordable yet well-made liqueur with a strong honey flavor. It shines in citrus-influenced cocktails or sipped as a digestif, but bourbon fans may find it too sweet and lacking complexity. Fast Facts. Classification flavored...

www.liquor.com

Comments / 0

