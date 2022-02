Recently, there was a really fun trend on Twitter. Users were asked to "Name something your grandparents had in their house." Today on our morning show, Angel and I decided to poll the crowd with that same question. Only, we made a slight change to it. We asked folks to "Name something your grandparents had in their house that you have fond memories of." For me, there could have been several answers. But one really sticks out in my memory because it's now in my house.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO