Mendon, MA

Thrift Shops Becoming A Place Where Some Say You Can ‘Get It All’

By Breana Pitts
 4 days ago

MENDON (CBS) – What’s old is new again. For a growing number of people, thrifting has become a way of life. It’s a trend about fashion, frugality and sustainability. And it’s keeping secondhand shops very busy.

Marilyn McCutchen, the manager of The Blessing Barn in Mendon, links part of their success to the pandemic.

“We are always hearing about community. Especially, the last two years. People are like ‘how can we be there for each other?’” she told WBZ-TV.

Another reason for the boom is Generation Z, a group finding fashion in the past and hoping it helps save the environment.

“That age bracket, obviously they want to be sustainable,” said McCutcheon. “Getting the latest Y2K trends, things you can’t really get in the stores anymore. They want to come here because they can get it all. They can get antique. They can get vintage. They can get modern. It’s like a one stop shop.”

And name brands at The Blessing Barn can be had for pennies on the dollar.

The Blessing Barn thrift shop in Mendon. (WBZ-TV)

“We definitely do get a lot of jeans,” McCutcheon told WBZ. “And I think that’s one thing that people thrift the most.”

She says your wedding day can be delightful and discounted as well.

“We really try to keep it affordable where we can have one that’s as cheap as $50,” she said.

About ten miles away in Holliston, it’s more of a digital story at the Treasure Thrift Shop . Owner Bene Raia moved her clothing sales online when coronavirus closed her doors. And sales have never been higher.

The Treasure Thrift Shop in Holliston. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s gone up,” Raia told WBZ. “I want to say almost 50 percent, which is a lot.”

Raia has a website , but says the key is all the different online platforms.

“We used the Real Real . We used ThredUp . We use Poshmark ,” Raia said, adding, “I love Poshmark.”

She also used DePop which is for vintage clothing, something she admits is going through a change in popularity.

“The things people wore in the 70s and 80s, used to be 50s and 60s. Now the 70s and 80s is hot,” Raia said.

And you can feel good about your purchases at The Blessing Barn . One hundred percent of the profits go to the charity Compassion New England which provides food, shelter and more to those in need.

