Gaining a new perspective. While reflecting on his childhood, Chet Hanks didn’t hold back about the ups and downs of growing up with famous parents. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet, 31, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, explained in a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 15. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO