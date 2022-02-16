ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FY2023 Fair Shot Budget

dc.gov
 4 days ago

Play the Game (Code: 7654 7855) *If you join the Ask the Mayor Now rooms, please ensure your audio...

mayor.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
6sqft

NYC commits $75M to Fair Fares program, makes it a permanent part of budget

Funding for New York City’s Fair Fares program, which offers a 50 percent discount on subway and bus trips for low-income New Yorkers, has been secured annually for the first time ever. Mayor Eric Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams on Monday announced an agreement to baseline $75 million in funding for the program for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget. Fair Fares was originally funded at $106 million in 2020, but pandemic-related budget cuts reduced funding for the program to just over $40 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHG-TV

Fatherhood Budget

Florida had its busiest tourist year. Clouds & humidity will be on the increase Thursday w/storms likely Thursday night. 850 Strong Student Of The Week: Adre’ana Clemons. This week’s Student of the Week is a junior at Marianna High School who enjoys volunteering her time and working after school.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fy2023 Fair Shot Budget#Chinese#Vietnamese#Korean#The Fy2023 Budget

Comments / 0

Community Policy