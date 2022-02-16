Watch now: Winter storm causing severe weather conditions across U.S.

Weather warnings have been extended to Saturday in parts of the UK, as the Met Office warns strong winds could hamper the clear up following Storm Eunice.The latest yellow alert covers much of the south coast of England, south Wales, and the west country.Power cuts could be “prolonged” and repairs to infrastructure could be held up by the continued high winds, the Met Office said.The warning is in place from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.The Met Office said: “A short-lived area of strong winds looks likely to track quickly eastwards across southern parts of England and Wales on Saturday, accompanied...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO