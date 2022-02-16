ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch now: Winter storm causing severe weather conditions across U.S.

Corydon Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a major storm takes shape over...

www.corydontimes.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri

(KMIZ) 7:50 a.m. Update: MoDOT continues to report poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri Thursday morning. Parts of Interstate 70, Highway 63, Highway 54, and other roads are covered with ice and snow, according to the department's Traveler Information Map website. An icy wintery mix has started to fall in the last 15 minutes or so The post WINTER WEATHER BLOG: MoDOT reports poor road conditions across Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MOBERLY, MO
Washington Post

Severe storms sweeping through South amid snow and flooding to the north

A sprawling storm system is bringing a wide range of weather hazards to the eastern half of the nation Thursday into the first half of Friday. Nearly 120 million Americans are under wind advisories, with the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy snow and flooding in many areas in the central and eastern U.S.
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Weather warnings extended to Saturday as expert warns winds could ‘sweep people off streets’

Weather warnings have been extended to Saturday in parts of the UK, as the Met Office warns strong winds could hamper the clear up following Storm Eunice.The latest yellow alert covers much of the south coast of England, south Wales, and the west country.Power cuts could be “prolonged” and repairs to infrastructure could be held up by the continued high winds, the Met Office said.The warning is in place from 6am to 6pm on Saturday.The Met Office said: “A short-lived area of strong winds looks likely to track quickly eastwards across southern parts of England and Wales on Saturday, accompanied...
NWI.com

Watch now: Winter storm update for Northwest Indiana

Heavy snow continues to fall across the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us what to expect for the rest of the day and the weekend. Last of snow to fizzle out early Friday; flood advisories in effect. As of Thursday night, Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties were...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Tornados leave 22,000 in Alabama in the dark as storms slice through the state with severe weather set to hit eastern half of the US: More than 180 million people brace for snow, flooding and damaging winds

Wild storms have ripped through the US leaving 80,000 people without power as 180million people brace for heavy snow, ice, 70mph winds and even tornados as it barrels through the East Coast today. The extreme weather has felled trees, toppled houses and ripped off gas station roofs, with 50million under...
foxillinois.com

Winter storm leads to dangerous road conditions across central Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation says they have been sending out salt and plow trucks since this morning to battle the snow and ice on our roads. They say conditions will only get worse throughout the evening and drivers should expect slick spots and harsh winds that may cause their car to drift.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Winter weather in Southeast Kansas causes dangerous driving conditions

ALLEN & LABETTE COUNTY, Kan.–Road conditions in Southeast Kansas weren’t great for anyone out on the roads. And they got worse the more you headed north. Charles Morse, Emergency Management Director for Labette County says they did see a few accidents relating to this weather. “We had  two-car, non injury accidents out the town here… we have a semi jackknife...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, high winds to impact NYC ahead of temperature drop

New York City will see heavy rain with the potential for damaging winds Friday morning before temperatures drop later in the day. New York City will see heavy rain with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. There's also a chance for rumbles of thunder and a squall line. Temperatures will drop to near 40 by noon and then will crash into the mid-20s by the evening. The winds are expected to subside by 5 p.m.
newschannel20.com

