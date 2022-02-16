ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrick Gold announces $1 bln buyback as quarterly earnings jump

By Reuters
kitco.com
 2 days ago

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), on Wednesday announced a share buyback of up to $1 billion as the gold miner's fourth-quarter results beat analysts' estimates thanks to a lower than expected tax quarter and strong production at its Nevada mines. Barrick's U.S.-listed shares rose around 5%...

US News and World Report

Cisco Raises Annual Earnings Forecast, Announces $15 Billion in Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, expecting to benefit from higher prices driven by global chip shortages and an eventual decline in logistics costs as shipment delays abate. Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading after the networking firm announced a $15 billion increase to its stock repurchase program and reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
Seekingalpha.com

Barrick Gold: A Return To Reserve Growth In 2021

Barrick Gold released its FY2021 reserve report last week, reporting 150% replacement of reserve depletion on an adjusted basis. 2021 was a year to forget for investors in the precious metals space, with the gold miner indices diving more than 10% for the year, extending what's been a torturous bear market for the group. Some of this performance is not surprising. This is because many low-quality companies have dragged down the index. The poor performance among the laggards is attributed to massive operational misses and the inability to grow reserves. Elsewhere, some miners have chosen to increase their metal price assumptions to avoid reporting meaningful declines in resource/reserve growth.
mining.com

Barrick Gold grows net reserves to 69moz at improved grade

Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) says it has succeeded in replacing its global gold reserve base by 150% before accounting for acquisition and equity changes at its South Arturo mine in Nevada and Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea. The gold major says the improving reserve base comes with...
kitco.com

Is gold price about to sprint?

(Kitco News) Inflation in the U.S. is now at 7.5% — the highest level in forty years. For the U.S. stocks, this means more losses as markets price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve. But for gold, this means more demand as investors turn to the precious metal for protection.
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50 a Share

Consumers are always going to eat, regardless of the cost of doing so. Demand for gas and oil is almost as consistent as demand for food. Consumers always need to replenish their aluminum foil supply. It's fair to assume a great stock is going to cost more than the average...
kitco.com

Mortgage rates have now reached 'breaking point'; Investors need to watch this major market risk - Ted Oakley

Mortgage rates are at the highest level since 2020, with the 30-year mortgage at 4%. This is in comparison to last year when the 30 year was down to 2.8%. "The consumer is going to be under pressure, and we already saw mortgage applications go way down in the last few months. That is what is happening in the marketplace," emphasized Ted Oakley, Founder of Oxbow Advisors. "I suspect that the 4% rate on the 30-year mortgage is a breaking point."
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
wibqam.com

Walmart forecasts full-year profit above expectations

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc forecast full-year profit above market expectations on Thursday, signaling a steady demand at stores even as supply-chain issues and rampant cost inflation pressure the retail giant’s margins. While Walmart has increased prices on some products, it still undercuts rivals due to its scale and...
